Assam

Section 144 imposed in Kokrajhar ahead of LS Polls

By Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, April 3: The District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, imposed Section 144 in Kokrajhar district ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Kokrajhar District Magistrate imposed a prohibitory order throughout Kokrajhar district under Section 144/144-A of the CrPC, citing the need to maintain peace and tranquillity during the General Election.

The order prohibits gatherings of five or more people in public areas, along with processions, chanting slogans, meetings, rallies, sit-ins, protests, strikes, and organising fairs or festivals without permission. Additionally, it forbids carrying or showering weapons, firearms, ammunition, explosives, knives, batons, bows and arrows, and other dangerous items. Torchlight processions are also prohibited under this order.




Correspondent


