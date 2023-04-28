Section 144 imposed in Assam's Dima Hasao after peace agreement

Guwahati, April 28: After signing the historic tripartite pac between the Centre, Assam government and insurgent group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), the district magistrate has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire district of Dima Hasao on Thursday.

Following this, the district administration prohibits assembly of five or more persons, organizing any agitational programme such as bandh, rallies, strike, dharnas, demonstration, carrying of lethal weapons, and spreading rumors through social media until further orders.

Earlier in the day, in a significant milestone towards making the Northeast insurgency-free by 2024, a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement was signed between the Union government, Assam government and representatives of Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa Peoples' Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As a result of this agreement, 168 cadres of DNLA are joining the mainstream by laying down their arms.

Under the agreement, the Dimasa Welfare Council will be set up by the state government to protect, preserve and promote a social, cultural, and linguistic identity to meet political, economic, and educational aspirations and will ensure speedy and focused development of the Dimasa people residing outside the jurisdiction of the Autonomous Council.

Along with this, the agreement also provides for the appointment of a Commission under Paragraph 14 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution to examine the demand for the inclusion of additional villages contiguous to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) with the Council, a Home Ministry statement said.