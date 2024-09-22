Man found dead in Dergaon; heatstroke suspected

Guwahati, Sept 22: A man died of suspected heatstroke in Dergaon, adding to the growing concerns over extreme weather conditions in Assam. The individual was discovered unconscious in front of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) building, on Sunday.

Initial reports indicate that the deceased was a resident of Dukhuti Mukh. Concerned passersby noticed him lying on the ground and promptly alerted local authorities.

An ambulance arrived at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

As residents across the state endure rising temperatures, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has issued a warning that temperatures are expected to increase by an additional 4-5 degrees Celsius over the next two days.



Meanwhile on Sunday, the escalating heat left streets in Guwahati eerily deserted, as residents avoid venturing out due to the harsh conditions compounded by dust pollution.

Local authorities are urging residents to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities if not necessary during peak hours.