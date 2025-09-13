Second phase poll training for BTC election 2025 begins in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Sept 13: The second phase of training for Presiding and Polling Officers of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025 began on Saturday in Kokrajhar, with group training sessions scheduled to continue till Sunday.

The sessions were held at multiple venues: Kokrajhar University for Kokrajhar Sadar Sub-Division, Gossaigaon College for Gossaigaon Sub-Division, and Kazigaon MV School and Kazigaon High School for Parbatjhora Sub-Division.

A total of 10 rooms were requisitioned at Kokrajhar University, while additional facilities were arranged at Gossaigaon and Parbatjhora to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

The training is being conducted under the overall supervision of Kokrajhar District Commissioner & Returning Officer Masanda M. Pertin, along with Election Observers, the Training Cell In-Charge, senior district officials, and Master Trainers appointed for the BTC polls.

In a related development, the second phase randomisation of polling personnel for BTC Election 2025 was carried out on September 9 by the DC & RO, Kokrajhar, in the presence of Election Observers, SDOs (C) Gossaigaon, ADCs, the Election Officer, and senior officials of the district administration.

Meanwhile, the first round of election training for Micro Observers was also held on Saturday, while the second round is scheduled for September 15.

Earlier, the first phase of training for Presiding and Polling Officers was successfully conducted across Kokrajhar on September 6 and 7.