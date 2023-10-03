Second phase of child marriage crackdown: Assam police arrests 800

Guwahati, Oct 3: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday said that the state's police force has apprehended 800 individuals in an extensive operation aimed at curbing child marriages in the state.

This was announced by the CM through his micro-blogging app ‘X’. He wrote: In a massive crackdown against child marriage, Assam Police has arrested over 800 accused persons in a special operation which began in the early hours of dawn. The number of arrests is likely to rise.

In a massive crackdown against child marriage , Assam Police has arrested over 800 accused persons in a special operation which began in the early hours of dawn.



The number of arrests is likely to rise. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 3, 2023

A senior Assam Police official reported that the highest number of arrests occurred in the Dhubri district.

This development follows the recent announcement by the Chief Minister of a forthcoming second phase of actions to combat child marriages.

Back in February, the Assam Police conducted a sweeping campaign against child marriages, resulting in the arrest of 5,000 individuals across the state.

Speaking about making Assam a child-marriage free state, CM Sarma said, “Six months ago, I arrested 5,000 people in Assam for child marriage. I awaited the conclusion of the G20 meet. I will now arrest 2,000–3,000 men for child marriage. In this way the child marriage must be eliminated from Assam.”