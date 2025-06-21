Second ferry gets stuck in Brahmaputra sandbank near Majuli, triggers panic

Majuli, June 21: In yet another incident on the Brahmaputra, a second passenger ferry named MV Saptashwari became stranded on a sandbank near Majuli on Saturday, just hours after PL Digaru faced a similar situation on its way from Nimatighat (Jorhat) to Majuli.

The MV Saptashwari, which was ferrying several passengers along with light vehicles from Majuli to Nimatighat, got stuck a short distance away from Majuli Ghat, after hitting a submerged sandbank in the river.

Passengers onboard were left anxious and panicked as the ferry remained immobile for a significant period.

According to reports, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were on standby after responding to the earlier incident involving RPL Digaru, and they swiftly coordinated rescue and safety procedures for passengers aboard MV Saptashwari as well.

Earlier in the morning, the RPL Digaru ferry had also become stranded on the sandy banks of the Brahmaputra while en route from Nimatighat to Majuli. Passengers had to be rescued after a long delay, leading to frustration, fear, and the loss of several hours for daily commuters and local travelers.

Ferry services are often suspended when the Brahmaputra’s water level rises, but operations resume as soon as it begins to recede.

After prolonged efforts, MV Saptashwari eventually got free and resumed its journey toward Nimatighat. However, the repeated incidents have triggered calls for better navigational assessment, real-time river monitoring, and stricter safety protocols.