2nd edition of Poba Mahotsav to celebrate forest conservation & eco-tourism on Jan 10-12

Dhemaji, Jan 2: Preparations are on to hold the second edition of Poba Mahotsav (forest festival) at Jonai Pobang Chapori near Poba Reserve Forest on January 10, 11 and 12.

The Mising Autonomous Council (MAC), Gogamukh organised a public meeting at Jonai recently and constituted a 33-member celebration committee with local MLA Bhuban Pegu (Jonai LAC) as its president besides forming a number of sub-committees for smooth conduct of the festival.

Celebration committee's working president Tukeswar Miri Agarwalla informed that the three-day festive event includes wildlife photography and exhibition of animal pictures, exhibition-cum-sale of traditional food and attires, display of ethnic cultures, seminar on ecological issues, adventure sports and literary competition among school children.

The forest festival aims to generate awareness for protection of Poba RF endowed with terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems and regeneration of the degraded forest portions and conservation of the economically important plants.

Organising secretary of the Mahotsav and MAC's executive councillor Naresh Kumbang said the MAC members are working for protection of the Poba RF as the forest helps maintaining the ecosystems of the area besides protecting Jonai and the Bahir-Jonai area from flood threat posed by Lali and Siang rivers.

Local MLA Bhuban Pegu, who is supervising preparatory activities of the Mahotsav, has suggested to the celebration committee members to conduct an eco-friendly festival by avoiding use of plastic wastes and loud music system. He laid stress on development of a jungle camping site and adventure tourism destination in and around Poba RF Poba RF was notified as a RF in 1924 (during British rule), but it is gradually losing its green cover due to constant encroachment and erosion posed by Lali and Siang rivers during the last two decades.

The State government, owing to a long-standing public demand, accepted a proposal to upgrade the Poba RF as a wildlife sanctuary during its August session this year.