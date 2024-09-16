Second custodial death in Assam in 11 days: man dies in police custody in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Sept 16: Custodial deaths in Assam have seen a troubling surge, placing the state's police force under intense scrutiny.

The most recent incident occurred in the Gossaigaon Sub-Division of Kokrajhar district, where a man allegedly died in police custody on Sunday evening.

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Bapi Dey, was a resident of Palpara in Gossaigaon Sadar town.

Reports indicate that Dey, who had been struggling with mental health issues, was detained by the police after allegedly damaging a vehicle on College Road. Around 8 pm, three hours after his arrest, the police informed Dey's family of his death.

While the police have attributed his death to natural causes, his family and local residents allege police brutality as the cause.

The incident led to heightened tensions in the area, with locals demanding justice and immediate action against the involved police personnel.

The police have sent Dey's body for a post-mortem examination and have promised a thorough investigation.

This incident marks the second custodial death in Assam within the past 11 days. On September 4, one Govind Rajbangshi was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a lock-up at Jalukbari police station, further raising concerns about custodial deaths in the state.

Additionally, 24 days ago, Tafajjul Islam, the prime suspect in the Dhing brutal rape case, was declared dead by drowning while in police custody. The police claimed that Islam, while being taken to the crime scene to recreate the crime, attempted to escape, jumped into a nearby pond, and drowned.

The rising number of custodial deaths and extra-judicial killings in Assam has drawn significant attention.

In May, the Supreme Court expressed concerns over alleged fake encounters in the state. Advocate Arif Jwadder filed a petition citing 80 instances of such encounters since May 2021, which resulted in 28 deaths and 48 injuries.

The Court has requested suggestions to ensure compliance with People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) guidelines and to prevent the misuse of police power.