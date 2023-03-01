SEBA withdraws affiliation of 5 schools in Barak valley.

Nilambazar, Mar 1: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has withdrawn its affiliation from five schools in Barak valley. In this connection a notification has been issued by the Secretary SEBA on 27th February, stating that the decision regarding withdrawal of affiliation has been taken against total 105 schools under several districts after a scrutiny of the results of the HSLC/AHM examination in 2022 that disclosed the poor performances of these schools, with pass percentages ranging from 0-10 only.

Out of the 105 schools that SEBA has withdrawn its affiliation from, 5 schools are from Barak Valley out of which three schools belong to Cachar, one from Karimganj and one belongs to Hailakandi district. The schools are - Dewan Group High School, Doloo Bagan High School, and JRD Public High School under Cachar district, one from Hailakandi district Nirod Behari Paul High School and the other from Karimganj district - Vidyarthi Bhawan High School.

As per the decision of SEBA, the 105 schools will not be able to register any student of class IX from 1st April, 2023. It may be mentioned that decision by SEBA is expected to act as a warning for all the government affiliated schools in the State to be attentive and to impart quality education to the students and they must also take necessary measures to improve their performance.

SEBA secretary has also mentioned in the notification that two High schools, one from Nagaon and another from Kokrajhar district, have been given one more chance on the basis of the physical verification submitted by the concern DPOs.