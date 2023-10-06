SEBA officials arrested on bribery charges

Guwahati, Oct 6: In a crackdown against corrupt officers, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has arrested two officials of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), on charges of seeking bribe.

The accused were identified as Syed Arisuddin Ahmed, Assistant Superintendent, SEBA and Dina Bandhu Kalita, In-Charge, Superintendent, Registration Branch, SEBA.

A complaint was lodged against the officials for allegedly demanding a bribe. On the basis of the complaint, a trap was laid following which the officials were trapped for conspiring against the complainant.

As per sources, the officials were arrested for rectifying the complainant’s HSLC certificate.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Syed Arisuddin Ahmed Asstt. Supdt, Regd. Branch, SEBA, New Guwahati after he accepted bribe in conspiracy with Dina Bandhu Kalita, I/C Supdt. for rectifying the complainant’s HSLC certificate. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/vAmrO5woqk — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) October 6, 2023





In the same trap operation, Dina Bandhu Kalita, I/C Superintendent, Registration Branch, SEBA, New Ghty. has also been apprehended for demanding bribe and accepting it through his Assistant Syed Arisuddin Ahmed, in conspiracy with him. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/qpOD6YEvBd — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) October 6, 2023



