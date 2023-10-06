SEBA officials arrested on bribery charges

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Oct 6: In a crackdown against corrupt officers, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has arrested two officials of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), on charges of seeking bribe.
The accused were identified as Syed Arisuddin Ahmed, Assistant Superintendent, SEBA and Dina Bandhu Kalita, In-Charge, Superintendent, Registration Branch, SEBA.
A complaint was lodged against the officials for allegedly demanding a bribe. On the basis of the complaint, a trap was laid following which the officials were trapped for conspiring against the complainant.
As per sources, the officials were arrested for rectifying the complainant’s HSLC certificate.
