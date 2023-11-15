SEBA modifies HSLC-2024 Exams in light of Assam government holidays

Guwahati, Nov 15: In context to the list of holidays published by the Assam Government, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, has made adjustments to the dates and timings of Social Science, General Science, Weaving and Textile Design elective paper and Bodo Elective paper for the upcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam for the year 2024.

This revision aims to accommodate the schedule changes necessitated by official holidays, ensuring a smooth and fair examination process for all participating students.

The Social Science paper will now be held on 19/02/2024 and the General Science paper will be held on 27/02/2024 as per the new notification from SEBA.

Further, the Weaving and Textile Design Elective paper and the Bodo Elective paper will be held on 27/02/2024 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm as per the new notification issued by SEBA.















