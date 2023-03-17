84 years of service to the nation
Assam

SEBA announces new date for all HSLC MIL subjects including English (IL)

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, March 17: The Board of Secondary Education Assam SEBA has rescheduled the examination of all MIL/English(IL) subjects to April 1, 2023. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on March 18th.

In view of the ongoing investigation on the HSLC paper leak, the SEBA in a order stated, "in order to avoid holding of examination of MIL subjects in a compromised situation, the SEBA has decided to reschedule the examination of MIL/English (IL) subjects earlier scheduled to be held on March 18th, 2023."

"The examination of MIL/English (IL) subjects will now be held on April 1, 2023 from 9 am onwards in all centres of the state of Assam," read the order.



