SEBA announces new date for all HSLC MIL subjects including English (IL)

Guwahati, March 17: The Board of Secondary Education Assam SEBA has rescheduled the examination of all MIL/English(IL) subjects to April 1, 2023. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on March 18th.

In view of the ongoing investigation on the HSLC paper leak, the SEBA in a order stated, "in order to avoid holding of examination of MIL subjects in a compromised situation, the SEBA has decided to reschedule the examination of MIL/English (IL) subjects earlier scheduled to be held on March 18th, 2023."

"The examination of MIL/English (IL) subjects will now be held on April 1, 2023 from 9 am onwards in all centres of the state of Assam," read the order.





SEBA has rescheduled the exam of all MIL/English (IL) subjects on 1st April, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on 18 March, 2023.@himantabiswa ⁦@CMOfficeAssam⁩ pic.twitter.com/2jcQrfVJaC — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 17, 2023



