Seat-sharing deadlock: Congress–Raijor Dal alliance hangs by one seat

Guwahati, Mar 2: The much talked-about seat-sharing arrangement between the principal Opposition Congress and the Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal appears to be hanging by a single constituency, with both sides holding firm even as they reiterate their commitment to forging an alliance.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, Raijor Dal Working President Bhasco de Saikia said the party remains in favour of an alliance but has not received a “satisfactory proposal” from the Congress.

“The Congress has offered four seats. The alliance can be sealed if just one more is given,” Saikia said, without disclosing the name of the constituency being sought.

His remarks came amid statements by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi, who recently said the Congress had made a “good proposal” and was awaiting a response from Raijor Dal; a comment that, Saikia claimed, created the impression that his party is stalling negotiations.

“People may think we have received a good offer and are deliberately delaying the process. That is not the case,” he said.

From 28 seats to four

Detailing the negotiations, Saikia said Raijor Dal had initially proposed contesting 28 seats. After discussions, the demand was reduced to 22.

When Congress indicated it could not concede all 22, Raijor Dal further trimmed its proposal, submitting a list of 18 constituencies and seeking 15.

At a February-19 meeting attended by senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rokibul Hussain, and former APCC chief Ripun Borah, Congress offered only four seats for direct contest and suggested friendly contests in four others.

Five additional constituencies not sought by Raijor Dal were proposed, while two more were left for future discussion.

“We expressed dissatisfaction in that meeting. Constituencies where we have strong chances of victory were denied, and in some we were offered friendly contests. We concluded the meeting there,” Saikia said.

He added that although Congress had at times indicated willingness to consider some of Raijor Dal’s preferred constituencies, those assurances were later withdrawn.

Among the seats Raijor Dal has sought are Demow, Borsola, Naoboicha, Dispur, Dhemaji and Duliajan, most of which, Saikia said, were denied.

‘Alliance at any cost’

Saikia also referred to a February-24 meeting attended by political activist Yogendra Yadav, where he met Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi in the presence of Shantanu Borthakur and representatives of Assam Nagrik Sanmilan.

According to Saikia, all participants agreed that defeating the BJP should be the primary objective and that an alliance must be forged “at any cost”.

Following that meeting, Raijor Dal conveyed to Congress that it would accept the previously discussed 13-seat framework if even one constituency of its choice was granted.

“Till now, there have been no further alliance talks. There is no definite positive development. We are still hopeful. We are doing this for the people of Assam,” Saikia said, adding that there was no question of setting a deadline.

Congress says talks ongoing

Responding to the developments on March 2, APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi maintained that negotiations were continuing. “Talks are going on and there are probabilities for an alliance,” Gogoi said.

“At the same time, questions have arisen on how they have extended decisions after consulting certain MLAs in the past few days,” he added.

With both parties publicly reaffirming their goal of defeating the BJP but sharply divided over seat-sharing terms, the proposed alliance between the Congress and Raijor Dal remains uncertain and may ultimately hinge on just one constituency.