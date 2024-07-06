SDRF rescues missing flood relief team in Majuli

Jorhat, Jul 6: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has successfully rescued a team from the Animal Husbandry Department who lost their way amid rainfall and darkness near Kamalabari Ghat in Majuli.

As per sources, the animal husbandry team went to Kartik Chapori and Bhekeli Chapori in Majuli for flood relief operations.



Later, on their way back, their boat failed to operate, resulting in a loss of direction.



Upon receiving information, the SDRF team immediately jumped into action and rescued all the people safely.



The immediate action of the SDRF team has averted a big mishap by successfully rescuing the people.

