Scuffle breaks out at NIT Silchar between two groups, 3 mess workers injured 

Silchar, Feb 18: At least three people working as mess workers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district sustained injuries after an alleged scuffle broke out with the hostel boarders of the institute.

Sources informed that the incident took place on Friday night at hostel 7 of the institute when the mess workers and some students got into a heated argument over food, following which a scuffle took place in which the mess workers sustained injuries. The injured workers were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr Ashim Roy, registrar of the institute, informed that after being aware of the incident on Saturday, they took up the matter and the Dean Students Welfare has formed a four member committee to investigate the reported incident.