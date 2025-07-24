Scuffle at Golakganj Panchayat meet; BJP workers allegedly attack AGP leader, son

Dhubri, July 24: Scuffle broke out during the formation of the Golakganj Anchalik Panchayat (AP), when senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and president of the Golakganj district panchayat, Ashok Kumar Prodhani, and his son, Ujjal Kumar Prodhani, were allegedly physically assaulted by the supporters and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place on the premises of the Golakganj subdivision office where a meeting was held to form the new anchalik panchayat. Representatives elected from the recent panchayat elections including members from the AGP, Congress, BJP, and an Independent had gathered for the purpose.

Among the 11 regional panchayat seats, six were won by BJP, two by AGP, two by Congress, and one by an Independent. However, tension escalated during the election for posts of president and vice president of the anchalik panchayat when supporters from the BJP and AGP despite being alliance partners engaged in heated confrontations.

The situation turned violent when, according to eyewitnesses, BJP workers allegedly attacked Ashok Kumar Prodhani and his son Ujjal. Fortunately, the police present at the co-district office intervened promptly and escorted the father-son duo to safety.

Speaking to media later, Ashok Kumar Prodhani alleged that the attack was orchestrated by none other than BJP's former Golakganj MLA, Ashwini Roy Sarkar, whom he accused of deploying hired goons to assault him and his son for political dominance.

Prodhani alleged that the AGP members in the constituency are now living in fear of BJP's former legislator. He added that despite being allies, no consultation was held with AGP during the panchayat formation, and that BJP had unilaterally attempted to constitute the council with support from other factions, prompting his protest following which the incident took place.

Meanwhile, Ujjal Kumar Prodhani has filed an FIR at Golakganj police station against four individuals, including former BJP MLA Ashwini Roy Sarkar, in connection with the assault.

Meanwhile, district AGP president Bishwajit Kalita has condemned the incident, calling it unfortunate .

On the other hand, BJP s Dhubri district president Ranjit Kumar Roy claimed that a conspiracy has been hatched to create confusion between AGP and the BJP members.

Despite the commotion, the anchalik panchayat formation proceeded as scheduled. BJP s Iti Roy, member of the Lakshimari Gaon Anchalik Panchayat, was elected as the new president of the Golakganj Anchalik Panchayat.









