Scuffle at Cachar school turns communal: 5 injured, 7 juveniles detained

Silchar, Sept 1: A minor altercation between students escalated into a violent clash on Saturday, leaving five individuals injured and prompting a police investigation.

The incident, which began as a brawl among students at PC Borjalenga School, reportedly intensified into a communal confrontation.

Seven juveniles involved in the clash have been detained and are currently in a state home for further inquiry.

The district administration responded swiftly, with senior officials and a significant police presence deployed to manage the situation and calm the crowd that had gathered.

“At least five people sustained injuries during the clash. The seven juveniles involved have been detained, and the situation was defused with the assistance of local residents. FIRs have been filed, and an investigation is underway,” Cachar SP Numal Mahatta told The Assam Tribune, on Sunday.

Among the injured, three individuals were transported to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The authorities are working to address the underlying causes of the altercation and prevent further incidents.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.