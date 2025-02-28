Science & innovation crucial for Assam's future, says ministers on National Science Day

Jorhat, Feb 28: The National Science Day celebrations were held at the North Eastern Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST) in Jorhat, where Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, and Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa participated in discussions focusing on the role of science and technology in national development.

Addressing the gathering, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora stressed that science and technology are crucial for a country's progress.

"Science is the foundation of development. If Assam is to be among the top five developed states, we must prioritise scientific advancements. Investing in technology and innovation will accelerate our growth," he said.

Bora also highlighted the success of Advantage Assam 2.0, stating, “We saw an overwhelming response from investors, and many young entrepreneurs from Assam are now stepping into the industrial sector, which is a great sign for our state’s future.”

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, in his speech, announced significant budget allocations for scientific research. “The central government has earmarked ₹20,000 crore for research, and under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, fellowship amounts for researchers have been increased,” Pegu stated.

Additionally, Pegu addressed concerns regarding examination question papers, noting that changes were necessary due to the increasing number of students.

“This year, 4.29 lakh students appeared for the High School examination and 3 lakh for Higher Secondary. Given such large numbers, conducting multiple sets of question papers is a challenge. As a result, the format is evolving,” he explained.

Pegu further clarified that in the future, question papers would contain more pages and multiple mediums.

"Currently, we have five mediums in a single question paper, and this will increase. The lengthier question paper will be provided 15 minutes before the exam starts to ensure students have adequate reading time,” he stated. He also hinted at a possible shift in exam scheduling. “We are discussing whether to conduct exams 15 minutes earlier to manage this better,” Pegu added.

The event also hosted a Science Conclave featuring young scientists, renowned researchers, and directors from various scientific institutions. MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa stressed that science plays a crucial role in societal transformation and should be given top priority.

“Science is the essence of a developing society. To achieve true progress, we must focus on scientific advancements and technological growth,” said Bora.

The National Science Day celebrations in Jorhat not only highlighted the importance of science in governance and development but also set the stage for discussions on educational reforms and Assam’s future in technology and innovation.