Schools bear the brunt of flood ravage, over 1000 schools affected in Dhubri

Dhubri, June 18: In view of the worsening flood situation in Dhubri district, the educational infrastructure has faced a severe setback as more than 1000 schools have been affected by the floods in the district.

As per sources, out of 2014 schools of the district more than one thousand schools has been damaged by the ongoing wave of flood.

As per reports, 876 schools has been fully damaged by the flood while 266 schools has been partially affected. Moreover, 36 schools have been converted into relief camps, to shelter the flood affected inmates.

In Bilasipara Education Block out of 543 schools, 411 schools has been totally damaged and 98 schools have been partially affected by flood. While under Chapar Education Block, 38 schools are fully affected by flood, while 5 schools partially affected.

Out of 476 schools, in Gauripur Education Block, 256 schools have been submerged by flood waters, while 65 schools are partially affected by flood. While in Agomoni Education Block out of 330 schools, 15 schools are totally affected and 40 schools are partially affected.



Due to the rising water level in Gangadhar river, 5 schools are totally affected and 7 schools are partially affected by flood in Golakganj Education Block. While in South Salmara Education Block, out of 261 schools 151 schools are totally affected and 51 schools are partially affected by the ongoing wave of flood.



Meanwhile, as the water level of different rivers flowing through the district of Dhubri rose constantly on since last few days, several villages have been flooded at Dhubri District.



Accordingly, the Deputy Commissioner and the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority through an order on Friday have advised to close down all government and private educational institutions in the district by informing the inspectors and district primary education officers of all the flood affected schools. The Deputy Commissioner in his order also stated that exams are exempted from being conducted. The Commissioner by using the provisions under Disaster Management Act has prevented the plying of all government and private boats and ships in all the rivers of the district.



The water river Brahmaputra is constantly rising since last few days and on Saturday morning, it is flowing above danger level. The mighty river is flowing at 29.28 meters when the danger level of the river is 28.62. Water level of another major river of the region, Gangadhar is also rising and is flowing at 29.48 meters moving towards its danger level of 29.94 meters.



It has been reported that as many as 181 villages under, South Salmar, Athani, Bilasipara and Chapar circle has been affected forcing many to live their houses and settle at relief camps.



It has been reported that on Saturday a total of 439 houses were inundated and a population of 7,805 has been affected by the on-going flood.



Moreover, 4870.70 hectors of crop area has been drowned, while 2,21,706 livestocks has been affected by flood.



It has also been reported that as many as 32 infrastructures have also been damaged due to the ongoing flood situation in the district.

