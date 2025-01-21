School uniform procurement process transparent: Minister Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati, Jan 21: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has assured a streamlined and transparent process for the procurement of school uniforms, following allegations raised by Opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad.

During an inspection visit to Phaguna Rabha Higher Secondary School in Kahilipara on Tuesday as part of the 2025 Gunotsav, Pegu clarified that the procurement process is directly handled by school management committees (SMCs), which follow a transparent tender process through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

"The funds for uniform procurement are allocated under the elementary education section, and the SMCs ensure fair competition by using the GeM platform," Pegu said, highlighting that the process is designed to prevent any discrepancies.

Addressing the concerns raised by AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Pegu reassured the public that the government's steps to ensure fairness in uniform distribution are well in place.

Minister Pegu also highlighted the government's efforts to expand the curriculum beyond traditional subjects, stressing that education should not be limited to just five core subjects.

“We aim to provide a more comprehensive education by including literature, culture, and career counselling from class 6 onwards. This will help students explore various career options. We want students to know that there are hundreds of career opportunities for them," he added.

Pegu also praised the increasing community involvement in school management, noting that it had grown significantly. "We will continue to support SMCs to ensure that all resources meet the required standards for student success," he said.

On the issue of teachers' protests, Pegu informed that a Cabinet sub-committee had been formed to address the grievances of teachers. Ongoing discussions with teachers' organisations are in progress, and the transfer process for teachers is being rationalised. "We have already made significant progress in addressing their concerns," he added.

The Gunotsav is being held across the state, with the second phase underway in 14 districts. On Tuesday, Minister Pegu visited two schools during his inspection - Phaguna Rabha Higher Secondary School and The Lakshminath Bezbaruah Adarsha ME School, as part of this year's celebrations. In this phase, 6,253 external evaluators are assessing 14,14,932 students across 15,663 schools in Assam.