School timing revised in Kamrup (M) amid rising temperature

Guwahati, May 25: Amid the rising mercury levels and scorching heat, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro District rescheduled the normal school timing for both government provincialised and private schools under Kamrup Metro District w.e.f May 27, 2024.

According to the directive, the revised school timings are



L.P. Schools: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



M.E. Schools: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

H.S. and H.S.S. Schools: 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Schools are also instructed to follow the below-mentioned points -

1. To conduct the morning assembly inside the classroom or shaded area.

2. Electric fans must be kept in running condition. In case of defective fans, immediate measure to be taken for their repair or replacement.



3. Student may be instructed not to wear blazer, waist coat & ties during the current heat wave. And if students feels uncomfortable in wearing shoes, they may be allowed to wear sandals.



4. If any uneasiness observed among the students', parents must be informed immediately and contact with the nearest hospital for medical assistance. Awareness may be created among the parents for precautionary measure to be taken during this heat wave through messages or overphone.



5. The previous order issued regarding water bell ringing and morning assembly will also continue with this.















