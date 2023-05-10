School teacher arrested for assaulting minor in Cachar

Silchar, May 10: A minor, studying in class II was reportedly assaulted by the teacher of a school in Rongpur area of Silchar. Following the incident police has arrested the accused.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed the media on Tuesday that based on an FIR alleging that the minor was caned by the teacher filed by the victim's mother, a person working as a faculty of Rashbehari LP School was apprehended.

Mahatta further informed that the injured student was rushed to hospital for medical check up and necessary treatment following which he was sent home. "We are investigating the matter and the accused has been arrested, "said the SP.