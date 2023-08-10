School in Pathsala temporarily closed after outbreak of eye infection

Patacharkuchi,Aug10: The viral eye infection also known as conjuntivities is breaking out in the Bajali area where majorly children are affected by the disease.

The infection rate in schools is observed high in comparison to colleges.

As per sources, one private institution of Pathsala has compelled to cancel their classes from 10-12 August as precautionary measures.

People in Pathsala are demanding major steps from the medical and health department to help them get rid from the infestation.