School bus accident in Umrangso: 9-year-old student killed, 15 injured

Umrangsho, Jan 18: A nine-year-old student died and 15 others were injured in a road accident in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dalimir Ronghangpi, a Class III student at Sacred Heart School.

Of the 15 injured students, two are reported to be in critical condition and have been transferred to HAMM Hospital in Hojai for advanced treatment.

The remaining students were treated for minor injuries at the local hospital and later released.

The incident occurred on the Lanka-Umrangso road, under the jurisdiction of the Umrangso Police Station, at around 7:15 am.

According to reports, a school bus en route to Umrangso lost control while navigating a sharp turn on the hilly road. The bus veered off the path and crashed near the NECEM Cement Factory.

Superintendent of Police (SP) for Dima Hasao, Mayank Kumar Jha, confirmed the details, stating that the bus lost control while negotiating a sharp bend in the 19-Kilo area of Umrangso.

He further added that the deceased was declared dead by doctors, while the two critically injured students are undergoing treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, and a post-mortem examination of the deceased student is currently underway.

Local residents, alongside the police, played a key role in the rescue operation, helping to pull the injured from the wreckage.