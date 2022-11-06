Scholarship created by former CJI Ranjan Gogoi distributed to law students in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 6: A total of 27 students received scholarship funds created by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi today at National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam.

The objective of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to the needy and meritorious students to enable them to pursue law course.

Students pursuing a five-year-long law degree either from Assam or any other state across the country was awarded the scholarship today. The scholarship was created by the former CJI, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha. The salary and allowances that he earned as a parliamentarian was used to create the scholarship.

A total of 27 students have been selected for the scholarships of the current academic year of which 19 students are from law colleges spread across the state of Assam, 2 students from the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam while the remaining 6 are pursuing their studies in other law colleges as well as different National Law Universities across the country.

In addition, 2 students pursuing their legal studies in different National Law Universities of the country who will be selected by the CAN Foundation in due course are being awarded the scholarship, at their request. The CAN Foundation is the alumni body of the National Law Universities of the country.

The scholarship cheques were presented by the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Rashmin Manoharbhai Chhaya to the selected students of different law colleges of Assam including NLUJA. The scholarship cheques for students pursing their studies in other law colleges and different national law universities outside of Assam will be sent to their respective institutions.