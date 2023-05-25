SCERT Scam: Journalist, RTI employees involved, says Sewali Devi

Guwahati, May 25: In a new turn of events in the sensational State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) scam in Assam, accused Sewali Das claimed that there were journalist and RTI employees involved in the Rs 105 crore fund embezzlement.

Devi revealed several names of journalists and RTI employees and said that they blackmailed her into giving them more than Rs 2 crores. The names of the accused people are yet to be disclosed to the media and people.

Following her statement, the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell has launched an operation to apprehend all the accused connected to the alleged scam.

Meanwhile, a special court in Assam had earlier sent the prime accused, Sewali Devi, in the Rs 105 crore SCERT scam to judicial custody

It may be mentioned that on Mat 8, the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell apprehended Devi and Ajit Paul Singh from a hotel in Rajasthan’s Ajmer during the wee hours.

Both the accused were on the run following the unearthing of the Rs 105 crore funds embezzlement case.