Assam

SCERT Scam: IAS Sewali Devi Sharma's bail plea declined in Guwahati court

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Dec 16: A court in Guwahati declined the bail plea of IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma on Saturday, who was involved in the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam.

Sewali was arrested in May 2023 by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in relation to the 105-crore SCERT scam.

It may be mentioned that she was arrested along with her son-in-law and contractor, Ajit Pal Singh, at the Cross Lane Hotel in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

Since then, she has been in judicial custody.

The Assam Tribune


