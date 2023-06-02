85 years of service to the nation
Assam

SCERT Scam: CM Vigilance team raids Rabijit Gogoi's house

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Jun 2: Amidst the ongoing SCERT scam, the CM vigilance team on Friday conducted a raid at Uttarayan Height Apartment in Ghoramara where RTI employee Rabijit Gogoi resides.

As per sources various documents were seized during the operation.

According to sources, journalist Anup Saikia’s also bought a floor in that same building. Saikia bought house number 506 from a different person.

Meanwhile raids will be carried out again in Chaygaon.

The Assam Tribune


