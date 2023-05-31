SCERT Scam: Assam CM vigilance cell summons AAP leader

Guwahati, May 31: An Aam Aadmi Party leader in Assam has been summoned by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell in connection with the Rs 150 crore-State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam.

The leader identified as Bidyut Kalita hailed from Mirza and is alleged to have been involved in the scam.

Reportedly, Kalita had been hiding over fear of arrest when the special vigilance cell apprehended and brought him to the office on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that on Tuesday, four people including two journalists and two Right To Information Act (RTI) employees were arrested by the Chief Ministers’ Special Vigilance Cell in connection with the scam.

The arrested accused were identified as Bhaskarjyoti Hazarika and Pujamoni Das, both journalists by profession and Anup Saikia and Rabijit Gogoi, RTI employees.