SC stays eviction in Sonapur’s Kosutuli, demands report from Assam govt within 3 weeks

Guwahati, Sept. 30: The Supreme Court came to the rescue of Sonapur's Kosutoli residents on Monday when it issued a stay order to the proposed eviction and demolition of constructions in the area. A bench comprising of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan issued the notice while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by 48 residents of the village, challenging the government’s eviction drive.

Additionally, the Apex Court has directed the state government to file its response within three weeks.

Earlier, the petitioners had moved the Supreme Court challenging the recent eviction and demolition drives in the area, saying that they were against the court’s recent interim order.

Notably, earlier this month, the apex court had halted all eviction drives across the nation without prior notice. However, the court clarified that the decision would not apply to unlawful structures located in public areas, such as pavements, roads, streets, railway lines, or bodies of water, or in cases where a demolition order had been issued by a court.

Many residents of Sonapur’s Kosutoli, which falls within the jurisdiction of Kamrup Metro district, have been deemed as ‘illegal settlers’ on tribal land by the district administration.

Counsel for the Sonapur petitioners, Advocate Adeel Ahmed, stated that the houses of the petitioners were illegally marked for demolition; adding that the petitioners did not receive any prior notice before the eviction and demolition drives took place.

According to the petitioners, they have a right to the land by power of attorney, emphasising that the land they have was handed down to them by their families living in there since the 1920s, much before the demarcation and establishment of tribal belts.

Additionally, the petitioners have highlighted that they have been given utility services, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and voter ID cards based on their residency.

Further, the petitioners have also said that the authorities are proposing to carry out the demolition drives, despite an undertaking before the Gauhati High Court which has been recorded as a form of interim protection.

Earlier, on September 12, a violent clash between police and residents of Sonapur’s Kosutoli during an eviction drive resulted in the deaths of two individuals.