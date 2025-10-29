SC rights group seeks ouster of 8 Assam govt staff over fake caste certificates

Guwahati, Oct 29: Allegations of Assam government employees securing jobs using fake caste certificates have resurfaced after a Scheduled Caste rights group approached the country’s highest constitutional offices seeking immediate dismissal of eight officials allegedly found guilty of the offence.

The Anusuchit Jati Sangrami Yuba Parishad (AJSYP), on Tuesday, said it has submitted memorandums to the President, Prime Minister and Chief Justice of India.

The Parishad sought their intervention after no action was taken against eight officials.

The accused, reportedly including senior educators and departmental staff from Jorhat, Nalbari and Dhemaji, have been identified as Bandana Das, Lila Kairi Prasad, Smita Kumari Mahato, Deepika Sorahia, Pallav Barua, Abhijit Dhar, Chandra Probha Devi Sahu and Madhu Shastry.

Earlier, both the State Level Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) and the CID had found them guilty of using fake caste certificates. Both agencies had probed the matter on the directions of the Supreme Court.

“Real Scheduled Caste people are being deprived and replaced by non-SC individuals, while those proven guilty continue to hold salaried positions,” said AJSYP president Sanjib Das.

The eight accused employees were issued show-cause notices and summoned before the SLSC in December 2024 and May 2025 to validate their caste status.

Officials said the scrutiny process was based on CID enquiry reports and documents submitted by the individuals. However, the accused failed to produce valid proof to support their claims, prompting the Committee to recommend cancellation of their Scheduled Caste certificates.

“The regretful fact is that these fraudulent employees are still working and receiving salaries,” Das said, adding that in several cases, individuals allegedly became SC candidates “overnight” by misusing forged documents to access benefits meant for reserved groups.

Citing the Supreme Court’s 1994 ruling in Kumari Madhuri Patil vs Additional Commissioner, the Parishad has demanded not only the termination of service but also criminal prosecution of those found guilty.

The organisation has further urged authorities to identify and act against students who may have secured admissions under false caste claims, arguing that rights must be restored to genuine beneficiaries.

The AJSYP also claims to have filed complaints against at least 500 individuals employed across Assam who allegedly used fake caste certificates, warning that such widespread fraud threatens to erode constitutional safeguards for Scheduled Castes.