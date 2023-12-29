SC recommends Justice Vijay Bishnoi as Chief Justice of Gauhati HC

Guwahati, Dec 29: The Supreme Court of India recommended the appointment of Justice Vijay Bishnoi as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court to fulfil the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Sandeep Mehta to the Supreme Court.

The recommendation is in accordance with the Memorandum of Procedure, which focuses on fair representation from various high courts in the selection of Chief Justices.

Justice Bishnoi is currently serving as a senior judge in the Rajasthan High Court. Prior to his judicial career, he practiced law at the Rajasthan High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal in Jodhpur, specialising in civil, criminal, constitutional, service and election cases.

Reportedly, the formal resolution to recommend his appointment was made by the Collegium, including Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B. R. Gavai.