SC recommends elevation of two senior advocates as judges of Gauhati HC

Guwahati, Oct 18: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of two senior advocates for appointment as Judges of the Gauhati High Court.



The Collegium consisting of Chief Justice of India D.Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna recommended the names of Senior Advocates Unni Krishnan Nair and Kaushik Goswami for elevation as Judges at the Gauhati High Court.



The Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, recommended the elevation of the above Advocates as Judges of the Gauhati High Court on May 29, 2023. Moreover, the views received from the constitutional authorities of the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland were also taken by the apex court.



Giving a positive opinion about Nair, the collegium stated, “The candidate has extensive practice which is reflected in his substantially high professional income and a large number of reported judgments delivered in cases in which he appeared/argued and other relevant facts and circumstances, the Collegium is of the considered view that the candidate is fit and suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court.”



In terms of Goswami, the collegium stated, “The inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that his professional competence is viewed to be good and nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity. Bearing in mind all the relevant facts and circumstances, the Collegium is of the considered view that the candidate is fit and suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court.”