SC directs Assam govt to submit Matia Transit Camp condition report by Dec 9

Guwahati, Nov 4: The Supreme Court has ordered the Assam government to conduct an immediate inspection of the Matia Transit Camp in Dhubri, which currently houses over 200 illegal infiltrators, under the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

On Monday, a bench comprising Justice Abhay Oka and Justice A.G. Masih reportedly expressed concern over the conditions at the camp, describing them as "far from being satisfactory".

The court instructed the secretary of the concerned department to file a comprehensive report detailing improvements made by December 9, when the case will be re-examined.

The court's directive follows a detailed report submitted by the State Level Services Authority (SLSA), which highlighted significant deficiencies at the camp.

Among the critical issues flagged were the lack of healthcare services for women detainees and the absence of educational and vocational resources at the state's largest detention facility for declared foreigners.

This inspection comes exactly one month after the Supreme Court had directed the SLSA to conduct surprise visits to the transit camp in Goalpara to assess basic facilities, including hygiene and food quality. The SLSA was tasked with providing a follow-up report within one month.

Earlier, on July 26, the Supreme Court had criticised the "sorry state of affairs" at Goalpara's detention facilities for undocumented immigrants, noting inadequate water supply, insufficient bathrooms, and poor cleanliness.

The court had stressed that the report did not adequately address the provision of food and medical assistance for those detained.

In September, tensions escalated when Rohingya and Chin refugees from Myanmar in the camp went on a hunger strike to protest their prolonged detention.

The protesters demanded transfer to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in New Delhi and resettlement in a third country.