SBI official suicide: Cachar Police arrests audit officer

Silchar, Jan 10: Following the alleged suicide of 38-year-old Kuldeep Dasgupta, branch manager of State Bank of India at Kabuganj in Cachar district, based on an FIR filed by the family of the deceased, Cachar police arrested a person for his alleged involvement in the case.



Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta told reporters here on Monday that the arrested person has been identified as Yogendra Pandey, an audit officer of the branch.

Based on the information received about Kuldeep Dasgupta, a resident of Ambikapatty and Branch manager at SBI Kabuganj committed suicide at the branch, the inquest was performed by Executive Magistrate and the body was sent for PM.

An UD case was registered and investigated. During investigation it was found that the Annual Audit of the branch was going on since January 2, this year and the inspection officer conducting the audit was Mr. Yogendra Pandey of Bihar.

It was found that the bank manager was under tremendous pressure from the inspecting official for illegal gratification.

During the investigation sufficient prima facie evidence has been established against the Audit Officer Yogendra Pandey for accepting and demanding gratifications from the deceased thus abetting the victim to take such an extreme step.

In this connection a case has been registered immediately at Sonai Police Station, under Section 306 and Section 34 IPC.

During the course of investigation, the accused who was trying to flee from the district was apprehended and interrogated and later on arrested and forwarded to the Hon’ble Court, the SP informed that further investigation is in progress.

