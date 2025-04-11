SBI Golakganj robbery accused Mukesh Gowala arrested in Jalpaiguri

Dhubri, April 11: In a major breakthrough, Dhubri police managed to nab Mukesh Gowala who was involved in a daring robbery at the State Bank of India's (SBI) Golakganj branch, from the Fatapukur area of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Gowala, known for his swift theft techniques, had been on the run since March 20, when he stole Rs 4.37 lakh from ATM operator Hitesh Rai inside the SBI branch.

The victim was speaking to a bank employee when Gowala silently slipped in, snatched the cash-filled bag, and fled. The crime was recorded on CCTV cameras, which later proved instrumental in identifying and tracking down the suspect.

Following the theft, an FIR was lodged at the Golakganj Police Station, and an investigation team under the direct supervision of superintendent of police Navin Singh launched an intensive manhunt.

Gowala, who was already linked to multiple thefts across the region, was ascertained to be hiding in Jalpaiguri.

The police have termed the arrest as a milestone in their campaign against organised theft operations across the Assam-Bengal interstate border.

They expect that with Gowala now in custody, more revelations will follow in the coming days, possibly exposing a big network of interstate thieves.