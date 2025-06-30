'Satra land clearance a big win against encroachment': Amit Shah

Guwahati, June 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said no one can cause disruption in the Northeast, as the region is fully secure and protected from both internal and external threats. He added that the government remains committed to ridding the country of infiltrators.

In an in-depth one-on-one with The Assam Tribune, Shah addressed a range of key issues — from the ongoing crackdown on illegal infiltration and Assam’s ambitions of becoming an industrial hub, to conservation efforts for the state’s native wildlife, Operation Sindoor, and more.

This is the second part of the five-part conversation with the Union Home Minister.

AT: Currently, there are ongoing infiltration issues in Assam, and a process has been initiated for deportation. Will that continue? And what is the objective?

Amit Shah: Our commitment is to rid our country of infiltrators. However, the approach we have adopted to deport them is our own.

AT: But no one really knows how many Bangladeshis are there. We know the numbers are significant. So what is the way forward?

Shah: We are keeping a close watch. Our objective is clear – to rid our country of infiltrators.





AT: Given the political upheaval in Bangladesh and the growing alignment of their government with China, how prepared are we to handle any disturbance from that side, especially in Northeast India?

Shah: Nobody can disturb Northeast India. The region is completely safe and protected, both from internal and external threats.

AT: The NIA and State government recently captured jihadi elements in Assam. Does this mean such elements are still able to operate within the State?

Shah: This is an ongoing process. When I say the Northeast is completely safe and protected from internal and external threats, that includes Assam. And if anyone tries to harm the region, we will take strict legal action through agencies like the NIA.

AT: The chief advisor of Bangladesh recently made a remark suggesting that Northeast India is landlocked and even spoke of breaking the ‘chicken neck’.

Shah: No one takes these comments seriously. You may be the only one who considers it worth discussing by asking such a question.

AT: What about those who were evicted from Satra lands? What if they encroach land somewhere else?

Shah: I believe clearing Satra land was a major achievement in itself. Where there is a BJP government, encroachers and infiltrators cannot settle there.

AT: Can you tell us about the Manipur situation?

Shah: As far as violence in Manipur is concerned, it has now almost come down to zero. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is actively backing both the Kukis and Meiteis. There have been two rounds of joint discussions as well. I hope that very soon, an amicable solution will emerge.