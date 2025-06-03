Satellite data to guide inter-state plan on Guwahati flooding

Guwahati, June 3: The governments of Assam and Meghalaya have taken a significant step towards finding a long-term solution to the persistent waterlogging problems of Guwahati by agreeing to jointly conduct satellite mapping of the city and its adjoining areas. This collaborative initiative was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma at a press conference held in Guwahati on Monday.

The proposed mapping will be conducted by the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), a regional space agency under the Department of Space, Government of India. It will focus on a range of critical data points, including topography, forest cover, surface runoff, water channels, and areas prone to water accumulation. Once completed, the data will be shared with IIT-Roorkee, one of India’s premier technical institutes, which will analyse it and recommend a scientifically robust and environmentally sustainable solution.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised the urgency of the issue, stating, “The government of Assam gave a detailed presentation to the Meghalaya team on how we are receiving a huge quantity of water from the Khanapara area, located along the inter-state border. This uncontrolled water flow is significantly contributing to flooding in several parts of Guwahati.”

He also reiterated that the Assam government has long attributed the worsening waterlogging to unregulated hill cutting in the bordering Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. In particular, he pointed to the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), alleging that water discharged from its hilltop campus was playing a significant role in flooding downstream areas in Guwahati. Sarma had earlier gone so far as to term this as a form of “flood jihad,” sparking controversy.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, meanwhile, acknowledged the scale of the problem, especially in light of changing climatic patterns. “In recent months, we have seen how intense rainfall, influenced by climate change, has compounded the challenge of urban flooding. This is a major concern for both states, and it is imperative that we work together,” he said.

Both leaders stressed that the eventual solution should not come at the cost of livelihoods or economic activities in Meghalaya. “Our aim is to resolve this issue in a manner that safeguards the environment, addresses Guwahati’s flooding crisis, and at the same time, protects the economic interests of people living on the Meghalaya side,” they said in a joint statement.

The NESAC-led mapping process is expected to be completed within three months, after which IIT-Roorkee will begin its analysis. The findings are expected to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive inter-state flood management plan.

Chief Minister Sarma also mentioned that his government has approached a Supreme Court committee to look into the hill-cutting issue, and the apex court has already issued notices to both Assam and Meghalaya in the matter.

This joint initiative marks a turning point in inter-state cooperation in the Northeast, as it combines political will, scientific expertise, and regional collaboration to address one of Guwahati’s most pressing urban challenges.

