Sarthebari’s 35-kg bell to script opening note of Guwahati’s maiden Test

Guwahati, Nov 20: The ACA Stadium in Guwahati will carry forward one of Test cricket’s most cherished traditions — the ringing of a bell before the start of play.

The custom, a symbol of cricket’s history and grace, will mark its debut in the city when Guwahati becomes the world’s newest Test venue on November 22. India and South Africa will meet in the first-ever Test match at the stadium.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the tradition will be observed at the ACA Stadium as part of efforts to give fans a true Test cricket experience. “The tradition will be continued at the ACA Stadium, and it will be an experience for the fans in Guwahati,” Saikia told The Assam Tribune.

The bell, made of bell metal and crafted in Sarthebari, weighs around 35 kilograms. And a driftwood from Meghalaya is being given a classic look to be used on the occasion. It will be rung before the start of play each day, adding a ceremonial touch to the proceedings.

The modern version of the bell tradition is rooted at Lord’s, often called the ‘Home of Cricket’. Although bells had long existed there, the formal five-minute bell was introduced in July 2007 by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) as a dignified signal before players walked out to the field.

Since then, at Lord’s, the bell is rung at 10:55 am to indicate that play will begin five minutes later. The MCC invites a former cricketer, umpire or notable personality to perform the honour. Legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Warne, Courtney Walsh and Steve Waugh have taken part in the ritual.

Former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was among the first to ring the bell in 2007, followed by Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid in later years.

With the ACA Stadium joining the list of venues embracing the bell tradition, Guwahati’s entry into the Test arena will carry a blend of ceremony and heritage — echoing cricket’s timeless spirit.