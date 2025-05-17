Sarma, Scindia discuss 5-point strategy to boost Muga silk, village tourism & connectivity

Guwahati, May 17: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the outcome of a high-level review meeting with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and senior officials from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), charting out a new five-point roadmap to fast-track growth in the state.

Describing the meeting, held on Friday, as “very productive”, Sarma said the discussions revolved around a comprehensive development framework aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming the Northeast’s “Ashtalakshmi” states.

The new agenda identifies five key sectors as focus areas for Assam:

• Boosting Muga silk production, unique to the state

• Expanding palm oil and agarwood cultivation

• Promoting diverse tourism prospects, tapping into the region’s natural and cultural wealth

• Transforming border villages into vibrant economic hubs

• Enhancing regional logistics through better infrastructure, power supply, and last-mile connectivity.

Taking to social media after the meeting, CM Sarma wrote, “Just concluded a very productive review meeting with Union Minister @JM_Scindia Ji and officials from @MDoNER_India and Team Assam. The Ministry is working on a 5 Point Framework to realise Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's vision of transforming our Ashtalakshmi States.”

He further added that discussions were also held to develop a roadmap to streamline supply chains in the Northeast through more investments in infrastructure, power and last mile linkages.

Union Minister Scindia, who visited Assam for the meeting, also shared his thoughts on social` media, writing, “Always a pleasure to meet Chief Minister of Assam, @himantabiswa Ji. Looking forward to a productive meeting with him and senior officials of the state government to discuss key development initiatives.”

Friday’s meeting is expected to inform upcoming policy rollouts from the DoNER Ministry, with Assam positioned as a launch pad for Northeast-focused growth strategies.

