Saraighat Express gets first-ever experimental halt at Goalpara town station

Goalpara, Feb 8: In a major boost to rail connectivity in western Assam, the Saraighat Express (12345/12346) has been granted its first-ever experimental stoppage at Goalpara town railway station with effect from February 6. The development marks a significant milestone for Goalpara district and the surrounding regions, which for decades have remained underserved in terms of long-distance rail connectivity.

The revised routing has also resulted in a nearly 12 percent reduction in distance between Goalpara and Howrah, improving operational efficiency and travel convenience for passengers. Railway officials clarified that the halt has been introduced on an experimental basis, following persistent public demand and repeated representations highlighting Goalpara’s strategic, commercial, and geographical importance.

The decision follows sustained pressure mounted by the Goalpara District Rail Passenger Association (GDRPA), which has for years spearheaded a campaign against what it described as the systematic neglect of Goalpara town railway station under the Rangia Railway Division. The GDRPA pointed out that Goalpara town station serves not only the district population but also passengers from neighbouring Meghalaya, Mankachar, South Salmara, and large interior areas. Despite this, key short and long distance trains, including the Dhubri Express and the Saraighat Express, had been bypassing the station, forcing passengers to travel to distant junctions to access essential services.

GDRPA also highlighted serious infrastructural deficiencies at the station. These include an old and steep foot overbridge that poses severe difficulties for elderly and differently-abled passengers, and an inadequately short Platform No. 1, which often leads to coaches overshooting the platform and creating safety risks. Adding to commuters’ woes, the approach road from the Goalpara District Court to the railway station is in extremely poor condition, causing daily hardship to travellers.

A decisive role in advancing these demands was played by eminent social workers Sailen Das and Nani Kr Das, who consistently pursued the matter with railway authorities and mobilised civil society support. The movement also received strong backing from Marwari Yuva Mancha, members of the Lion’s Club, and several eminent citizens, including Subhash Roy and Debal Kanti Sarkar, among others.

The Goalpara District Rail Passenger Association organised a grand welcome ceremony at Goalpara railway station to mark the historic first halt of the Saraighat Express. Traditional gamosas were presented to the train driver, guard, and railway officials as a mark of respect and gratitude for responding to the long-pending public demand. The entire platform wore a celebratory look as residents and passengers hailed the stoppage as a victory of sustained civic action and people’s participation.

The experimental stoppage of the Saraighat Express is being widely viewed as a breakthrough moment for Goalpara. Local residents hope that continued engagement by the GDRPA, social workers, and civil society organisations will lead to the permanent retention of the halt, improved station infrastructure, and further expansion of rail services.





