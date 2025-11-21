Santal community rallies in Jorhat, demands ST status and tribal rights

Jorhat, Nov 21: Thousands of people from the Santal community poured onto the streets of Jorhat on Friday in a massive cultural protest, demanding immediate implementation of constitutional safeguards for tribal communities and warning the BJP-led government of a possible boycott in the 2026 Assembly elections if their demands are ignored.

The demonstration was marked by traditional music, folk songs and powerful slogans, turning the rally into a symbolic assertion of identity and resistance.

Carrying indigenous musical instruments and banners, the protesters marched in a disciplined procession that began at Jorhat Stadium and passed through Borpatra Ali, K.B. Road and in front of Balya Bhawan before concluding at the office of the Jorhat District Commissioner.

The rally was organised by the All Santal Students’ Association, Jorhat District Committee, with the support of the All Santal Organisation and community members.

Upon reaching the district administration office, the protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the District Commissioner, outlining their longstanding grievances and demands.

In their memorandum, the Santal community urged the Assam government to grant Scheduled Tribe status under Article 342 of the Indian Constitution, ensure land rights for hill Santal living in Assam, issue caste certificates without delay, implement all clauses of the Tripartite Tribal Peace Agreement 2022, appoint teachers for the Santal language in schools and formally recognise them as Santal in official records.

Protesters said the continued delay in fulfilling these demands has deepened their sense of marginalisation despite their historical presence in the state.

Addressing the gathering, a representative of the Santal Students’ Union issued a strong warning to the ruling party. “We are carrying out this rally to demand recognition and constitutional protection. If the BJP government fails to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the Santal people before the elections, we will have no option but to boycott them in 2026. Our identity and rights cannot be postponed any longer,” he said.

He further clarified that the movement is not aimed at creating unrest but at restoring dignity and securing legal recognition for the community.

“This is a fight for our existence and our future generations. The Santal people must be recognised by the Assam government and granted the rights that are due to us. We will continue our peaceful agitation until justice is delivered,” he stated.

The protest stood out for its cultural form of expression, with songs and traditional instruments used not just as a symbol of heritage but as a collective call for justice.

Community leaders asserted that their movement would intensify if the government remains unresponsive, while also appealing to other indigenous groups to stand in solidarity.