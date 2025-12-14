Sansad Kriya Mahotsav to kick off in Jorhat on Dec 21, says MoS Margherita

Jorhat, Dec 14: Union Minister of State (MoS) Pabitra Margherita, on Sunday, announced that a national-level MP Sports Festival, titled “Sansad Kriya Mahotsav”, will be held in Jorhat from December 21 to December 24, with events spread across four districts of Upper Assam.

Addressing a press conference at the Jorhat Circuit House, Margherita said the sports festival would cover Majuli, Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat, involving 36 wards across 10 Assembly constituencies.

“Following the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are moving ahead with the organisation of the Sansad Kriya Mahotsav in the Jorhat constituency. It is my good fortune that I have received the opportunity to serve the people in the empty spaces left by the sitting MP,” Margherita said, taking a swipe at Jorhat MP and Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi.

He said athletics, kabaddi and traditional sports such as tekeli bhonga and tug of war would be organised simultaneously. Participants from Assam and other states would be allowed to take part through both online and offline registration.

The festival will begin with a half marathon in Majuli on December 21 at 6.30 am, covering a distance of 21.1 km. “The winners in both men’s and women’s categories will receive cash prizes of Rs 50,000 each. There will also be trophies, certificates and prizes for other categories,” Margherita said.

He added that two additional marathon events, namely the “Majuli Open” (10 km) and the “Great Majuli Run” (5 km), would also be organised.

“As a sports lover, I have stepped into Jorhat to take sports forward. These are responsibilities that should have been fulfilled earlier. Mere words are not enough,” Margherita said, adding that interested participants could register through a QR code or offline.

Continuing his political attack on the Congress, Margherita said the people of Jorhat could consider him their representative. “I have come to fill the empty spaces. The people of the constituency can take me as their MP,” he said.

Reacting to opposition unity moves, Margherita dismissed the Congress–Raijor Dal alliance as “nothing new”, claiming that voters had rejected similar alliances in the past.

“We are not concerned about Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi or Gaurav Gogoi. Our focus is on development such as creating two lakh jobs without corruption, Orunodoi, land rights for tea garden workers, and overall growth,” he said.

During the press conference, the Union minister also commented on the submission of the charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg case, reiterating confidence in the investigation process.