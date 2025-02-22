Sankardeva Sangha constitution burning row: Tai Ahom groups file FIR

Jorhat, Feb 22: Several organisations from the Tai Ahom community filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, accusing the religious body of hurting their sentiments, on Saturday.

The development follows multiple FIRs lodged by Sangha members across Assam against the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad for allegedly destroying the organisation’s constitution.

The FIR reportedly names key Sangha figures, including Dr. Bhabendra Nath Deka, an office bearer of Srimanta Sankardeva Kendra, Kushal Thakuria, the general secretary, and several other committee members.

“Several Tai Ahom organisations have united to take legal action against Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha. We have faced continuous backlash from its members, who are tarnishing our community’s name,” said Dhrubajit Gogoi, Organising Secretary of the All Assam Ahom Sabha.

The conflict stems from the Sangha’s decision to expel Chandra Baruah for participating in Me-Dam-Me-Phi, a sacred Tai Ahom festival. The move angered members of the Tai Ahom Yuva Prasishad (Typa), leading to the controversial act of burning the Sangha’s constitution.

While acknowledging that destroying the document was “inappropriate”, Diganta Tamuli, a central committee member of Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, had defended the action, saying, “We accept that burning the constitution was wrong, but the Sangha has long ignored the Tai Ahom community.”

The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union echoed similar sentiments, calling the act a reaction to years of neglect.

“We respect Srimanta Sankardeva, but what happened was the bottled-up frustration of our community against the Sangha’s indifference,” said Rajib Gogoi, president of the Jorhat unit of the union.

