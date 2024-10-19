Samaguri clash: Congress protests police's alleged inaction; Nagaon SP refutes claims

Raha, Oct 19: Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters protested against the alleged police inaction in arresting the perpetrators of a clash that broke out in Rupahihat, under the by-poll-bound Samaguri constituency.

Holding placards and shouting anti-government slogans, several top leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) participated in the protest rally that began at the Block Congress Office on Saturday.

Initially, the protest was planned at Rupahihat police station, but Congress workers were stopped midway by the police. Barricades were put up, and a significant number of personnel were deployed to thwart the rally.

Unable to reach the police station, the protesters staged their demonstration at the Block Congress Office, demanding action against alleged BJP workers behind the attack on Congress supporters.

APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah expressed disappointment, stating that despite formally registering complaints against the perpetrators, no action has been taken by the police.

"We are saddened that despite lodging a formal complaint, meeting with Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Swapnaneel Deka, and sending letters to Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh and Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, no action has been taken against the perpetrators so far," Bora alleged.

He further stated that given the situation, the Congress, as the primary opposition party, had no choice but to protest as part of their democratic right.

"As the principal opposition, we have no other option but to stage a protest. We are not intimidated by the BJP’s scare tactics. We have been fighting against injustice long before Independence. The new generation of Congress leaders can also defend themselves. Does the Chief Minister want us to take that route?" he added.

MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain were among the participants in today's protest.

Earlier on October 16, the APCC had alleged that Nagaon SP Deka and top officials were “biased and partisan” towards the ruling BJP.

Meanwhile, when contacted, SP Deka dismissed Congress' allegations of inaction as “baseless and false”. "These are unfounded accusations. We have arrested nine individuals so far in connection with the clash," SP Deka told The Assam Tribune.

The incident stems from a violent clash that broke out between alleged Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the constituency on October 15.

Following the altercation, Dhubri MP and sitting Samaguri Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, along with Rupohihat legislator Nurul Huda and Batadraba MLA Sibamoni Bora, lodged an FIR against BJP leader Mujibur Rahman and 50 others at the Nagaon Police Station.

The clash reportedly erupted during a Congress rally heading toward Singimari under the by-poll-bound Samaguri constituency.