Samaguri clash: Congress accuses Nagaon Police of favouring BJP; calls for transfer

Guwahati, Oct 16: In the wake of clashes that broke out in the by-poll-bound Samaguri assembly constituency on Tuesday, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday alleged that the Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) and top officials were “biased and partisan” towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday, the party demanded the transfer of the officials to ensure a “free and fair election” in the constituency.

“The Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, namely Swapnaneel Deka, and the Officers-in-Charge of Rupahi and Khatowal Police Stations, namely Sanjib Kumar Roy and Biku Barman respectively, are hobnobbing with the ruling party of Assam. They are indulging in activities that are detrimental to a free and fair election,” the memorandum read.

The delegation, led by MLA and Working President of APCC Jakir Hussain, met the CEO at Assam Sachivalaya in Dispur and expressed their grievances against the officials, saying that their inaction against the perpetrators would only encourage them to carry out similar attacks on Congress workers.

“The delegation of MLAs met with the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, on 15.10.2024, requesting him to take prompt action, and several FIRs were also lodged. But nothing has been done as of now, which encourages the goons to attack the office bearers and workers of INC,” the memorandum further added.





Earlier on Tuesday, a violent clash broke out between alleged Congress and BJP workers in the constituency. Congress MLA Nurul Huda stated that a group of 40 to 50 people armed with bamboo sticks and sharp weapons attacked their vehicles and injured Batadraba MLA Sibamoni Bora. Following this, the Congress party registered a case against the individuals involved and called for exemplary action.

The clash reportedly began during a Congress rally toward Singimari under the by-poll-bound Samaguri constituency when a scuffle broke out between workers of both parties.

Several videos of youths vandalising vehicles have also gone viral. Reports indicate that police and paramilitary forces rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control; however, tensions continue to simmer in the area.