Samaguri By-Poll: Violence in Salmari injures 4, EVM glitch at booth 99

Raha, Nov 13: As voting for by-polls to five legislative constituencies in Assam began on Wednesday morning, reports of violence emerged from the Samaguri Legislative Assembly constituency with incidents of unrest at two polling booths in Salmari.

According to reports, four individuals, sustained injuries after alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers reportedly stormed polling booths 89 and 90.

Eyewitnesses claim that the group of alleged BJP workers indulged in vandalism, intimidated Congress polling agents and clashed with police personnel.

“At least six-seven BJP workers barged into the polling station to create a nuisance and beat up our polling agents and police personnel. They also intimidated voters,” one Congress worker told The Assam Tribune.

In response to the violence, heavy security was deployed in the area, and the situation is currently under control.

In a separate incident, reports of an electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunction surfaced at polling station number 99 in Samaguri. Voting was delayed after the EVM malfunctioned, leading to a ruckus among voters. A new EVM was brought in at around 10 am to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, alongside Tanzil Hussain, the father of the Samaguri by-election candidate, has lodged an FIR at the Nagaon Sadar police station.

The FIR was filed against several BJP workers who allegedly engaged in hooliganism outside Hussain's residence in Nagaon town on Tuesday night.

The accused individuals, including Sagar Bora, Jayanta Bora, Numan Islam, and others, were accused of threatening and verbally abusing Hussain.

Tanzil, speaking to the press, stated, “We have identified the people involved in the clash and lodged an FIR at the Nagaon Sadar Police Station. We believe law will take its course.”

Reacting to the escalating violence, Rakibul expressed his frustration, saying, “If action had been taken when MLA Sibamoni Bora and others were injured in the first clash, maybe such incidents could have been curbed. This behaviour is unacceptable and goes against the spirit of democracy. If this continues, I am going to leave politics.”