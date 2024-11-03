Samaguri by-poll violence: BJP worker injured in late-night attack; police open probe

Raha, Nov 3: A man sustained serious injuries after being attacked by unidentified individuals in the Kachakhaiti area under the by-poll-bound Samaguri on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Akbar Ali, was confirmed by the police to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker. He was en route home from the market on his motorcycle when the attack occurred.

Ali was rushed to Kawaimari Hospital for immediate medical attention and later shifted to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

“Investigation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators following the complaint lodged by the victim's family,” a police official told The Assam Tribune.

This incident comes on the heels of the death of another BJP worker during a pre-poll clash between alleged Congress and BJP supporters on October 15.

The deceased, Bipul Saikia, succumbed to injuries sustained during the clash, as confirmed by Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabariah, who had been campaigning in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the police have reportedly identified a suspect but have yet to summon him for questioning in connection with Saikia’s death.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Samaguri Police Station, Rhituparna Bania, confirmed that a case (no. 269/24) has been registered following a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the family of the deceased Saikia.

The pre-election atmosphere in Samaguri has grown increasingly tense, with both the BJP and Congress exchanging accusations over the rise in pre-poll violence in the constituency.

“Congress MP Rakibul Hussain is frustrated with the BJP gaining support from the minority community. The people of Samaguri constituency are upset with Hussain’s governance, and now the Congress party has fielded his son Tanzil Hussain, who doesn’t have many followers in the constituency,” a BJP leader remarked, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

He further alleged that the Congress has already sensed a loss in this seat and has resorted to their “tried-and-tested” formula of blaming the EVMs.

Earlier, the Congress had lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting the transfer of the Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP), arguing that fair elections cannot be ensured under current conditions.

Meanwhile, approximately 500 ulemas (Islamic scholars) from madrassas, along with imams and muazzins from Samaguri, rallied behind the BJP on Saturday.

The ulemas took aim at the Congress party, accusing it of promoting “communal disharmony” and establishing detention centres in the state. Interestingly, they also expressed their approval of the demolition of madrassas situated on government land under the BJP-led administration, as reported by a national daily.