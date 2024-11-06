Samaguri by-poll: Police detain five after vehicle vandalism at Congress event

Raha, Nov. 6: Nagaon Police have detained five individuals following the vandalism of vehicles during a Congress campaign rally in Puthikhaiti under by-poll-bound Samaguri on late Tuesday night.

The incident took place amidst heightened tensions in the constituency, prompting swift police action after an FIR was lodged against unidentified assailants.

"An FIR has been filed, and five people were detained last night. The situation in the constituency remains under control," Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, told The Assam Tribune.

The attack occurred as unidentified individuals disrupted a Congress public meeting, targeting three vehicles belonging to party leaders.

"Around 6-7 masked people arrived with rods and began smashing our vehicles," said Barpeta MLA Abdur Rahim Ahmed.

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain visited the site and warned that such incidents could lead to a serious breakdown of law and order in the constituency.

He urged the police to expedite the investigation, adding, "If no action is taken, people may be forced to defend themselves." Hussain further challenged the attackers for a "face-to-face" confrontation.

Ahmed also questioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's government, suggesting the vandalism was politically motivated. "Is the government so fearful of losing that it’s resorting to vandalism to win the November 13 elections?" he asked.

Last month, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) had raised concerns with the Election Commission of India, accusing Nagaon authorities of bias and requesting the transfer of the district’s SP to ensure fair elections.

The pre-election atmosphere in Samaguri has grown increasingly tense, with both the BJP and Congress exchanging accusations over the rise in pre-poll violence in the constituency.

Earlier on November 3, a BJP worker sustained serious injuries after being attacked by unidentified individuals in the Kachakhaiti area under the constituency.

This incident comes on the heels of the death of another BJP worker during a pre-poll clash between alleged Congress and BJP supporters on October 15.