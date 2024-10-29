Samaguri by-poll: Congress urges ECI to transfer Nagaon SP, alleges security lapses

Guwahati, Oct. 29: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) submitted a formal complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that senior district officials in the Samaguri constituency have failed to maintain law and order ahead of the by-polls.

In their letter to Chief Election Commissioner, signed by APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, MP Rakibul Hussain, and Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar, the Congress accused Nagaon district authorities of bias and requested the transfer of the Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP), arguing that fair elections cannot be ensured under current conditions.

"There has been continuous and unabated attack on the convoy of Indian National Congress candidate and our party workers. More than hundred vehicles of our party workers and leaders have been damaged with lathis, iron rods and by pelting stones, and several people have been injured in these gruesome attacks," read the letter.

The APCC also cited multiple attacks on Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain and party workers following his candidacy announcement, claiming that security measures remain inadequate. Several individuals were injured in these attacks, which the APCC describes as part of a series of coordinated assaults.

The complaint also noted alleged inaction by Nagaon SP, who, according to the APCC, has neither acted against the attackers nor implemented preventive measures to safeguard Congress supporters.

In the letter, the APCC alleged that on October 26, police from Samaguri Police Station entered the residence of Congress worker Arafat Ali without a warrant, ransacked the property, and detained Ali, even though his residence falls under the jurisdiction of Khatowal Police Station.

Additionally, the APCC stated that on October 27, two locals, Ariful Islam and Ijajul Hoque, were reportedly taken from their homes by individuals claiming to be police but did not provide arrest memos.

The Election Commission is yet to respond to the letter.

Meanwhile, Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka stated that he is unaware of the "inaction" the APCC refers to. "It’s up to the government whether they want to transfer me or not. Regarding the alleged inaction on our part, we have already filed charges against the individuals arrested in connection with the pre-poll violence in Samaguri," SP Deka told The Assam Tribune.

Earlier, SP Deka informed this news outlet that the Nagaon Police have arrested nine individuals in connection with the clash that occurred on October 15.

This is the second complaint the APCC has registered against Nagaon police with the Election Commission. Earlier on October 16, a day after the first incidence of clash, the Congress had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), demanding the transfer of the officials to ensure a “free and fair election” in the constituency.